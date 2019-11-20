Clinton police issue Endangered SILVER Alert for 62-year-old man possibly heading to Montana

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Alert Wednesday for a man who’s been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, Michael D. Goehrig has not been seen since Thursday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m., when he told family he was traveling to Montana.

Goehrig is 62 years old approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 283 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Family and friends were not sure what he was wearing when he took off.

Authorities said he could be driving a 2002 white Ford 350 with Missouri plates 7HR578.

If you see him, or a vehicle matching the description, call the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Clinton Police Department at 660-885-5587.