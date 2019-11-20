Evergy offering new cost-saving program for customers based on when you use energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Evergy is offering a new way for customers to save money.

They say if you can shift how you use energy, it will cost you less in the long run. But what 's the plan and who benefits most?

Most everyone uses electricity all day, every day, but some more than others. Evergy is offering a new plan based on the time of day you use it.

"The way that our time of use plan works is that you actually pay for energy based on the time of day you use it, which is really different than anything we've done before," Senior Product Manager Elena Johnston said.

The program breaks the day into four sections. Overnight hours have the lowest rates. During the day and after 8 p.m. are average pricing. However, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the price spikes from $0.11 to $0.32 per kilowatthour.

"If you can wait till 8 (p.m.) to do big things like run your dishwasher, charge your electric vehicle, wash or dry your clothes then you can take advantage of the rate discounts that we have at that time," Johnston said.

She said this program is available for all Evergy customers and is most beneficial to people who can adjust their usage during peak times.

"If you can shift charging of your energy to overnight, you can really take advantage of that, which really benefits electric vehicle drivers," Johnston said.

"Other people that could really benefit from this plan are early tech adopters like smart thermostat users. If you're on our Nest thermostat program, you could really benefit from this."

The company has several tools on its site to see if it is right for you. You can see if you will save overall through the year. That savings could range from a few dollars to possibly hundreds.

"I'm really excited. I think it's a really exciting thing to have a choice in what you do," Johnston said. "You see that in every other aspect of your life. You never sign up for something without choosing what you want and how you want to pay for that, so at Evergy we're really excited to bring that to customers through our time of use plan."

To learn if this plan is right for you, you can visit Evergy's site here. They have a two question survey you can take, and compare your current plan to the new time of use plan.