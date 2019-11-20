× For second time in 2 years, vandals target John Brown statue in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the second time in just two years, someone has vandalized a statue of abolitionist John Brown in Kansas City, Kansas.

Someone chipped off the right hand of the statue that was holding a scroll.

It is unknown at this time if the vandals specifically targeted the statue because of Brown’s complicated history or if it was just a simple prank.

In the 1850s, Brown and his gang freed salved but did so by killing slave owners.

The statue of Brown, made of Italian marble, has stood in KCK’s Quindaro neighborhood for more than 100 years.

It is unknown when the vandalism took place.

Anyone with information are asked to call police.