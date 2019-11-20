Independence human trafficking and prostitution sting results in 21 arrests

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A human trafficking and prostitution sting in Independence has resulted in 21 arrests and multiple criminal charges, according to the Independence Police Department.

On Nov. 13 and 14, the department’s sex crimes and child abuse investigation squad conducted an undercover operation near I-70 and Noland Road, with help of the Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation resulted in two federal charges for human trafficking, two child endangerment charges and 13 prostitution charges, as well as several charges for drug possession.

A human trafficking victim was rescued during the operation and one sex offender was arrested. Two firearms were also recovered.

In total, 34 criminal charges were filed as a result of the sting.

“The law enforcement professionals at IPD and HSI work tirelessly to eradicate the crime of human trafficking. In turn, protecting and improving the lives of the vulnerable victims affected by these crimes,” said Detective Sergeant Jason Young, who supervised the operation.