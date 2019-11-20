Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old traveling to Arizona, last seen in Lawrence

Posted 3:45 pm, November 20, 2019

James Larson

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

James Larson was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback with the Iowa license plate ASG-448.

Police say he was traveling from Iowa to Yuma, Arizona, but he hasn’t made it there yet.

Larson is described as approximately 6-foot-tall, weighing 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes with glasses.

Anyone who sees Larson or his car is asked to call Lawrence police immediately at 785-832-7509.

