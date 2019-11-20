Thief uses sledgehammer to steal Mahomes and Hill collectible cards, cause $10K in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Liberty police are looking for a suspect who used a sledgehammer to smash the door and display table of a family-owned sports business.

The burglary happened at KC's Finest Sports Cards and Memorabilia where 40 collectible cards, including autographed cards by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, were stolen.

“He came through our front door. They threw a sledgehammer through the bottom front door, and then proceeded over to our display cases and used that same hammer to hit the three tops and basically shattered those and started grabbing as many cards as he could," owner Patrick Dolan said.

Dolan opened KC’s Finest Sports Cards and Memorabilia in Liberty in 2018. He said he created his business out of a long-time hobby.

"We got into the industry for the kids, bringing kids back into the hobby," he said. "I’ve been a collector a little over 30 years now, so wanted to get my kids and other kids involved."

Insurance is expected to cover the loss of the stolen cards, worth around $2,000.

But Dolan said thanks to the damage caused by the hammer, the aftermath of this burglary is costing him much more.

“The entire total loss was almost $10,000. You have to factor in door replacement, display case replacement, clean-up replacement and clean up cards. Plus we had a lot of cards that were damaged," Dolan said.

In light of this burglary, Dolan said support is continuing to grow all over the country. Many collectors and store owners are watching out for the serial numbers on the "one-of-a-kind" cards. You can see the cards and their serial numbers at the bottom of this story.

“We catalog and inventory all of our cards," Dolan said. "A lot of them were serial through a grading service or there were serial numbers on the cards themselves. The collection as a whole will be easily traced and tracked, and hopefully we can get them back very soon. They cannot go and sell these easily."

Dolan believes the thief visited the store hours before the theft.

“We think the gentleman had been in earlier in that day and looked at some of those exact cards so he knew exactly what he was coming in to see," Dolan said.

Police are searching for a person of interest. If you have information, call Liberty police at 816-439-4701.