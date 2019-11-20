Tow lot owner facing felony charges may have broken law while he awaits trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City tow lot owner is facing felony charges for illegally towing cars, and appears to be breaking the law while he awaits trial.

FOX4 Problem Solvers have been following Jay Bloodworth's questionable towing practices for at least six years. He's been charged with forging tow documents and illegally towing cars. One of the terms of his bond was that he could no longer operate a tow lot while he awaited trial, but a judge removed that restriction.

Here's what happened next.

Bloodworth's tow company, Private Party Impound, started towing again from a downtown lot between Grand and McGee. Becky Dowden found out the hard way.

"I parked my car in exactly this space. I came out of the wedding Saturday evening and my car was gone," she told FOX4.

Bloodworth had towed her car, but that tow appears to have been illegal. Wednesday night at 9 on FOX4, Problem Solvers tell you exactly why he may have broken the law and how it could put Bloodworth in even more trouble with police and prosecutors.