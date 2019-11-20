× UAW President Gary Jones resigns

DETROIT — United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has resigned, effective immediately, his attorney says.

The move comes shortly after the union’s international executive board filed paperwork to oust Jones and Regional Director Vance Pearson.

Both men have been implicated in a wide-ranging federal bribery and embezzlement scandal at the union. Pearson has been charged, but Jones has not.

Attorney Bruce Maffeo in New York says Jones made the decision to step down before learning of the move to oust him. Maffeo says he did so to let the union focus on its core mission of improving the lives of members and their families.