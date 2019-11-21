15 and the Mahomies awards $15,000 in grants to 15 local groups at inaugural gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his foundation gave away some big bucks to area organizations Thursday night.

Mahomes launched 15 and the Mahomies earlier this year. The who’s who of Chiefs Kingdom poured into the downtown for the foundation’s first gala event.

“A lot of my teammates are here that are on their bye weeks,” Mahomes said. “They could be other places, and I get to spend time with them and the community.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu were among some of the fellow Chiefs who attended.

“We’re doing well this season, so it’s always good to get out and support your teammates,” Mathieu said.

However, the gala wasn’t about the Chiefs' performance on the field. It was about celebrating organizations in the community that are working to better the lives of young people in Kansas City.

“We want to keep doing whatever we can to help Kansas City and give kids more opportunities to go out there and live the best lives they can possible live,” Mahomes said.

15 and the Mahomies gave $15,000 each to 15 organizations. Marques Fitch, the foundation’s executive director, said they received hundreds of applications.

“They all had to be working with kids to some degree, and we want to work with organizations that are making sustainable changes,” Fitch explained.

KCK Public Schools was one of the grant recipients. Superintendent Dr. Charles Faust the funds would be dispersed to schools around the district, adding that there are celebratory events planned for Friday.

“It just proves that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed,” Faust said. “I can’t tell you how overwhelming it is just to have it for our kids, our community. This is big for our community.”

Mahomes said it’s important that he use his platform for good.

“Knowing how much athletes impacted my life with my dad playing professional sports, I know just seeing them work and being in the community, it drove me to be better,” he said.

The NFL’s MVP said Thursday's ticketed event will help 15 and the Mahomies continue its mission.

“There are so many areas that you can give back to and having galas like this tonight will help me have the resources to give back to all these different communities and projects in Kansas City,” he said.

15 and the Mahomies announced plans to build a new playground in Kansas City. The foundation is still working on finding a site and finalizing details.

Here are all 15 recipients of this year's awards: