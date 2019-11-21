× $2.4 million Lotto ticket sold in Blue Springs, $50,000 Powerball sold in KC

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Check those lottery tickets! Two people won big Wednesday night.

The Missouri Lottery announced that a $2.4 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Price Chopper, 1101 S.W. State Route 7 in Blue Springs.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 8, 15, 24, 26, 28 and 40.

The Missouri Lottery also said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Marsh’s Sun Fresh, 4001 Mill St., in Kansas City.

The ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball:7, 15, 39, 40, 57, and the Powerball number was 12.

“If you bought a ticket at either of these locations for last night’s drawings, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can scan your ticket on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if you’ve won.”

Reardon also suggested that winners sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe until they’re ready to claim their prize.