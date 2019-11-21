84th annual Ararat Shrine Circus comes to Independence this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The 84th Annual Ararat Shrine Circus is now playing at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The “Entertain You” show presented by Circus Hollywood bills itself as the biggest 3 ring circus in the Kansas City area.

This show is filled with acrobats performing death-defying, high-flying acts, elephant and tigers. See all of the fun in the video player above.

"To see the smiles and the memories you know that people will never forget how can you forget ever going to the circus," ring announcer Randy Berry said.

FOX4's Mark Alford served as celebrity ringmaster for Thursday's show.

Upcoming show times include: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Family Night); Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at the Silverstein Event Center box office and Ticketmaster. All proceeds will benefit FOX4 Love Fund and Ararat Shrine to help children in need in our community.