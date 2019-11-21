× Blue Springs raises vaping age from 18 to 21, joining several other metro cities

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs city leaders have raised the legal vaping age to 21.

The city council voted 4-3 Monday to raise the age for selling and possessing e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, effective immediately.

The city said anyone who violates the new ordinance can be fined up to $500, jailed for up to 90 days or both.

Blue Springs is one of hundreds of cities across the U.S. to make the change, joining others in the metro like KCMO, KCK, Leawood, Lee’s Summit and more. Multiple states have as well, though Missouri and Kansas haven’t statewide.

Last week, New York became the 18th state to raise the age to buy tobacco and e-cigarette products to 21, according to the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, an advocacy group.

Vaping has become a controversial topic throughout the country in the past few years. Parents, politicians and health advocates have increasingly called for a crackdown on vaping, especially the recent surge in underage vaping.

Additionally there have been 2,290 cases of lung injury linked to vaping as of November 20, according to the CDC. The vaping injuries have been reported in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Alaska is the only state without any vaping-related injuries reported to the CDC.

The CDC also reports 47 confirmed deaths in 25 states and the District of Columbia.