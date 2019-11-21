Injuries reported after crash involving school bus near N. 49th Terrace and North Chouteau

Posted 7:43 am, November 21, 2019, by and
Data pix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Northeast 49th Terrace and North Chouteau around 7 a.m.

According to witnesses on the scene, everyone on the school bus was fine, but at least two of the people in a red car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the white vehicle told FOX4 the school bus was crossing Northeast 49th Terrace the driver of the red vehicle was on Chouteau and t-boned the bus. There were at least four people in that car at the time of the crash.

The impact then pushed the bus into the white vehicle pictured at the scene.

The school bus was carrying students in the North Kansas City School District.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.