Plan unveiled for 5-story building to house library and more in downtown Olathe park

OLATHE, Kan. — City officials are planning to construct a large five-story building on the site of a city park downtown in order to have a space for a new library among other things, according to a statement from LANE4 Property Group.

The Olathe City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 19 to approve the pre-development agreement, which includes zoning and planning for the project.

The new building is being called a mixed-use project. Inside the modern walls, 70,000 sq. ft. will be enough space to house a restaurant, a library, retail space and office space.

Planners are expecting to locate the building immediately east of Olathe City Hall on E. Santa Fe Street. The Civic Center Park currently there will remain be integrated into the new project, the statement says.

“While the final project has yet to come before the Council for final consideration, it has incredible potential for our downtown,” Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said in the statement.

Thinking you just recently read about an upgraded library in Olathe? You probably did.

Earlier this year, the Indian Creek location on 135th Street moved into a renovated Hy-Vee. The new space features a recording studio, a coffee bar and more.

“This has the potential to be great news for our downtown library,” Emily Baker, Olathe Library Director, said. “Our library master plan reflects our patrons’ desire to have exceptional libraries. We have updated our Indian Creek location as part of that plan, and now we could soon have the same exceptional library experience downtown.”

Final plans will be presented to the city council in early 2020.