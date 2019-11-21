× Rare albino deer shot and killed in Missouri neighborhood near school

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A rare albino deer was shot and killed by a hunter in eastern Missouri, prompting shocked neighbors and an investigation.

The deer was killed Tuesday in a subdivision in the Jefferson County town, which is south of St. Louis, according to a report by KMOV-TV. Northwest Valley Middle School is just down the street.

Some residents who live near the site told KMOV they enjoyed the sight of the white deer in their neighborhood. Others expressed concern that someone was hunting so close to homes and the school.

“Within this close of vicinity of not only homes but a school right across the street, that’s not okay in my opinion,” resident Tina Arvold said.

The deer was shot about 500 feet from a middle school, far enough away that the shooting apparently didn’t violate a state law that prohibits the discharge of a firearm near a school. The law prohibits discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a school.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has stated that it is not illegal to hunt albino game.

The department is investigating.