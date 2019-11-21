Residents uneasy after cars broken into at KC apartments for second time this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second time in less than a month, Kathleen Williams finds herself the victim of a car break-in.

This time, she saw it happening outside her apartment at Nowlin Hall, a complex for seniors.

"At 2:14 a.m. I heard a noise because I looked out the window, and I saw two men standing by the Trailblazer," Williams said. "I told them I was going to call the police. Somebody [came] from around the van, and they all three took off that way."

Williams has two cars. She said the thieves broke out the windows in both, taking her boyfriend's tool box and her tub of jewelry among other things.

She said they also tore up the van's ignition and steering column, so now she can't drive it. She doesn't have the money to fix either vehicle.

"It's very upsetting because I live on $750 a month," Williams said.

The KC woman said she just finished paying for car repairs from the last time burglars hit. And a few weeks ago, she wasn't the only one dealing with this headache.

"One girl lost her car completely and isn't going to get it back because it's in tow. I don't know what else to do besides call you," Williams told FOX4.

The Yarco Companies manages the property. The company declined an interview but did say it added more lighting to the parking lot after the first car break-ins.

Yarco said it uses security cameras and also enlisted the help of a security service that canvases the grounds throughout the night.

Even with the increased security, Williams said she still doesn't feel safe.

"Now I'm afraid to come to my car at night. I wasn't before. but since all these robberies been going on, I don't know. I'm a single woman. I just don't know if it's safe to come out here," Williams said.

FOX4 also spoke with the regional property manager of the complex. He said right now they're looking at how much it'll cost to add fulltime security.