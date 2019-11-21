Richmond School District superintendent, high school principal placed on leave

RICHMOND, Mo. — Both the superintendent and high school principal at the Richmond R-XVI School District have been placed on leave.

Assistant Superintendent Brock Dover tells FOX4 that both Superintendent Mike Aytes and Principal John Parker were placed on leave from their jobs.

Dover declined to discuss the reason for their absence, citing personnel issues.

Parker made the front page of the Richmond News after three female students said that Parker allegedly made them “bend over to show him if the length of their shorts were in district dress code” in 2016.

In a rebuttal to the allegations, Aytes wrote in a statement that the newspaper’s employees “have joined forces with someone’s personal campaign to damage the reputation of High School Principal John Parker.”

In 2018, FOX4 told you about a student who alleged that a teacher had kicked his desk pushed him over in his chair after a verbal dispute.

“I told him I thought what was going on was stupid, and then he pushed me, and I fell back into my chair,” Tyler said. “I just feel like I am now profiled at school” Tyler Adams said.

Tyler’s father, Austin Berg, said that the district refused his request to put his son into another classroom. Parker declined to comment on the situation at the time.

FOX4 has reached out to both Aytes and Parker for comment on this story.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video