Tavernonna at Hotel Phillips shares recipe for turkey brine and gravy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Turkey Brine

Ingredients:

2 gal water

1 cup garlic cloves

2 cup salt

2 cup sugar

2 tbl peppercorns

2 ea bay leaf

2 sprig rosemary

3 sprig thyme

4 ea oranges sliced

1 ea cinnamon stick

Directions:

Bring all ingredients to a boil until the salt and sugar are incorporated. Chill until below 40 degrees. Pour over turkey to cover and let marinade for 1 hour for each lb of bird. Take out when done and let air dry for 20 minutes. Then stuff and roast.

Perfect Gravy

Ingredients:

3 ea Shallots chopped

1.5 oz Turkey fat

1.5 oz Flour

4 oz Marsala

1.5 qt Chicken stock

4 sprig Sage

2 sprig Thyme

2 sprig Rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Sweat down shallots in turkey fat until they start to turn brown. Take off heat and deglaze with the Marsala, whisk in the flour and let toast for about 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Add the cold stock to the hot liquid to keep from forming lumps. Let come to a boil and turn to a simmer. Thin with more stock to get the right consistency. The correct thickness will only be achieved after it comes to a boil. Let cook and skim any flour that comes to the top. When all the flour is gone add the chopped herbs and incorporate. Season with salt and pepper to taste. I always try and make extra gravy for left overs. I figure 4-6 oz per person. For 6 people you will need 1 quart of stock and 3 oz of roux which will be 1.5 oz fat 1.5 oz flour