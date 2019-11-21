× The winter season doesn’t mean an end to fresh fishing action

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Just because we are headed into the winter season, that doesn’t mean that Missouri anglers must put away their gear. If you don’t mind cooler weather, you can try your luck at area lakes that have a fresh supply of rainbow trout.

On November 14 the Missouri Department of Conservation hatchery trucks delivered trout to several lakes in the Kansas City metro area.

The trout were raised at the Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery. Among the pan-sized rainbows stocked at each lake there are a few lunker trout that were culled from brood stock no longer needed at the hatchery.

The KC metro lakes that were stocked include:

Coot and Plover lakes, and Honker Pond at James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife area in Lee’s Summit

Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City Parks and Recreation

Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, Liberty

Johnston Lake, Raymore

Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney

Trout are not a native Missouri fish, but have been introduced to the cold, spring-fed, streams of southern Missouri. However, when the air temperature drops during the winter the water temperature can support the rainbows.

“You can catch them on bait, fished on the bottom and you can catch them on jigs and lures on the top,” said Danny Griffin, a Kansas City angler who watched the trout stocking at Chaumiere Lake. “Sometimes I catch them pretty good and sometimes I don’t. It just depends on the weather.”

Griffen has fished for winter trout at Chaumiere Lake and at James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife area since 2012.

Some of the lakes will be stocked again in the later winter months.