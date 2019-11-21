× Two Air Force pilots killed in jet crash in Oklahoma

Two US Air Force personnel were killed when two T-38 training aircraft crashed near Vance Air Base in Oklahoma Thursday morning during a “routine training mission,” the Air Force said in a statement.

“Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m. today,” the statement said.

The Air Force initially said that four Air Force personnel had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident, the status of the other two service members was not immediately clear.

The statement said that “Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts” and that “a safety investigation team will investigate the incident.”

The twin-engine, two-seater T-38 Talon serves as a training jet for the US Air Force and the aircraft is capable of seating a student and instructor.

The aircraft has served as the Air Force’s fighter pilot trainer since 1961. The service recently announced plans to replace the aircraft in the coming years.

Per Air Force policy the names of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification.