Tyrann’s turkeys! Chiefs safety hands out hundreds of holiday birds to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On the gridiron, he’s famous for his takeaways, thrilling interceptions. But during the holiday season, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has a longstanding tradition of giving back.

“We really just want to help these families out so they won’t have particular burdens for the holidays,” Mathieu said.

On the same day his fiancé delivered a baby girl, Mathieu capped off his Thursday by handing out 320 turkeys (in honor of his number 32) to needy families at True Faith Outreach Ministries on East 27th Street.

“I think every time the holidays come around you always think about food and celebrating families and good times,“ Mathieu said.

Feeding the hungry is a regular occurrence at True Faith Outreach Ministries. But doing a good deed with the help of a Chiefs star is no ordinary act of charity.

“I’m just elated,” said Nella McFadden with True Faith Outreach Ministries. “This is something I do every year for my community, but to have a Chiefs player here, it is blessing our heart. We are truly blessed by this event.”

Community food bank Harvesters worked with the church and Mathieu for Thursday’s event. See more of the fun in the video player above.