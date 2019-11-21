Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter squash soup with acorn squash bowls

Ingredients:

Squash

4medium acorn squash

1tablespoon coconut oil or butter

1tablespoon maple syrup

Soup

2tablespoons olive oil

1/2medium white/yellow onion, diced

4cloves garlic, minced

2cups butternut squash, cubed

1cup sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1cup carrots, chopped

3cups vegetable broth

1teaspoon dried thyme

1/2teaspoon dried sage

Salt and black pepper (to taste)

Toppings

Toasted pumpkin seeds

Fresh parsley, chopped

Sour cream

Servings: 8 acorn squash halves

Directions:

Squash

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Carefully cut acorn squash in half with a sharp knife and remove inner seeds.

Cut a flat edge on the underside of the squash to keep upright in baking dish.

Mix the melted coconut oil or butter and maple syrup in a small bowl.

Using a basting brush, rub the open face of each squash with the mixture.

Place squash into a baking dish. Add water to cover the bottom of the dish about 1/4 inch deep.

Add a pinch of salt to the face of the squash.

Bake for 30-45 minutes, or until fork tender.

Soup

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add diced onion and sauté for 3 minutes

Add garlic and sauté another 1 minute.

Add sweet potato, squash, carrots and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir and sauté for 5 minutes.

Stir in vegetable broth, thyme and sage.

Bring to a boil. Then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.

Transfer to a blender and puree until well blended.

Taste and add seasonings as needed.

When acorn squash is done, transfer to a serving plate and pour soup in squash until full. Add toppings as desired.

