Winter squash soup with acorn squash bowls
Ingredients:
Squash
4medium acorn squash
1tablespoon coconut oil or butter
1tablespoon maple syrup
Soup
2tablespoons olive oil
1/2medium white/yellow onion, diced
4cloves garlic, minced
2cups butternut squash, cubed
1cup sweet potato, peeled and cubed
1cup carrots, chopped
3cups vegetable broth
1teaspoon dried thyme
1/2teaspoon dried sage
Salt and black pepper (to taste)
Toppings
Toasted pumpkin seeds
Fresh parsley, chopped
Sour cream
Servings: 8 acorn squash halves
Directions:
Squash
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Carefully cut acorn squash in half with a sharp knife and remove inner seeds.
Cut a flat edge on the underside of the squash to keep upright in baking dish.
Mix the melted coconut oil or butter and maple syrup in a small bowl.
Using a basting brush, rub the open face of each squash with the mixture.
Place squash into a baking dish. Add water to cover the bottom of the dish about 1/4 inch deep.
Add a pinch of salt to the face of the squash.
Bake for 30-45 minutes, or until fork tender.
Soup
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Add diced onion and sauté for 3 minutes
Add garlic and sauté another 1 minute.
Add sweet potato, squash, carrots and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir and sauté for 5 minutes.
Stir in vegetable broth, thyme and sage.
Bring to a boil. Then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.
Transfer to a blender and puree until well blended.
Taste and add seasonings as needed.
When acorn squash is done, transfer to a serving plate and pour soup in squash until full. Add toppings as desired.
