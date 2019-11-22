5 million lights, miles of decor and fun set the stage for Worlds of Fun’s WinterFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Worlds of Fun is kicking off the holiday season with its annual WinterFest celebration.

Workers put finishing touches on miles of decorations and made sure the more than 5 million lights were working and ready for display.

Each year, the amusement park transforms in a winter wonderland, complete with a seven-story tree, 10 themed areas and seven original shows with singing and dancing performances.

“It's our largest entertainment billing of the season," spokesman Chris Foshee said. "We have 12 family activities, horse carriage rides, and a popular thing is decorating cookies with Mrs. Klaus. There are so many people that don't know about WinterFest and all that’s offered here.”

There will be about 30 rides open, but park staff said this season is more about family entertainment, indoor activities and making holiday memories.