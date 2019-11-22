KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking with the Ararat Shriners in Kansas City. They discuss the origins of their group, mission of helping children and having fun with a purpose.
Ask the Experts: Having fun with a purpose with Kansas City Shriners
