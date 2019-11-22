Stay Weather Aware Friday afternoon into the evening

ATV rider killed after landing in river in western Missouri

Posted 1:05 pm, November 22, 2019, by

Off road recreational vehicle with sun flare

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Authorities say a 79-year-old man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle landed in a river in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Raymond Scott, of Stockton.

The patrol reports that the crash happened Thursday night on private property about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) east of El Dorado Springs when Scott drove over a steep riverbank. The patrol says the ATV then rolled and went into the water.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

El Dorado Springs is located about an hour southwest of Clinton.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.