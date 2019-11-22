Betty Rae’s looking for new name for cereal milk ice cream after getting threatened with lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Kansas City ice cream shop is looking for a new name for their cereal milk-flavored ice cream after getting threatened with a lawsuit.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream posted on social media that they had received a cease and desist letter from Momomilk LLC, which owns Milk Bar.

In the letter, the company’s lawyers demand that Betty Rae’s stop using ‘Cereal Milk’ as the title of their cereal-flavored milk ice cream because the phrase is trademarked to Momomilk LLC.

In a tongue in cheek post on social media, Betty Rae’s said that they need “to think of a new name for a certain very popular ice cream that will not be mentioned.”

Names suggested so far include “Generic Sugar Milk Treat,” “Unlucky Charms,” and “InfringeMilk.”

Betty Rae’s is giving the winner of the naming contest a gift card, as well as a pint of the ice cream, whose name shall not be mentioned.