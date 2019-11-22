Boil advisory issued for city of Linwood

LINWOOD, Kan. — The city of Linwood, Kansas is under a boil advisory until further notice, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday.

KDHE said the advisory was issued because of a water line break, which may cause bacterial contamination.

Customers are advised to boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it, throw away ice cubes and wash dishes by mixing a teaspoon of bleach with the dishwater.

According to the KDHE, bathing water does not need to be boiled, however, children should be supervised to make sure they don’t swallow any of the bath water.

Anyone with questions can call the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit KDHE’s website.