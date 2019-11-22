Car crashes into Ward Parkway home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents of a home along Ward Parkway had a major scare overnight when a driver crashed into their home.

The crash happened near 68th Terrace and Ward Parkway at around 3:00am on Friday. The homeowners say they heard a loud crash and saw the car smashed into their storm door. Investigators say the driver missed a large tree, library box, and a power pole before crashing into the door.

Nobody inside the home was hurt, and it’s unclear why that driver lost control. The driver was taken to the hospital and could be charged today.