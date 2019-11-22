Stay Weather Aware Friday afternoon into the evening

Human remains found in wooded area near North Kansas City Hospital

Posted 11:19 am, November 22, 2019, by

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A hiker found a human skull near North Kansas City Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to North Kansas City Police,  additional remains were also located.  The remains are in an advanced state of decomposition.

At this time, police said there is no evidence of any criminal activity.  The Clay County Medical Examiner collected the remains for further examination.

The identity  and cause of death have not been determined yet.  The case is still under investigation

Anyone with information they believe may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Smith at 816-412-7911.

