Lee’s Summit man faces charges after his speeding allegedly caused fatal May crash

Posted 8:44 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, November 22, 2019

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man is facing charges after his speeding allegedly caused a fatal crash in May.

Tyler Selby. 34, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, Selby was driving over twice the speed limit when his car collided with another vehicle on SW 3rd Street. The crash killed Sherman Thompson.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department conducted an investigation and allegedly discovered that Selby was traveling 68 mph a few seconds before the crash. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

There is currently a warrant out for Selby’s arrest.

