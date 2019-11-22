MoDOT to shut down Buck O’Neil Bridge and various ramps over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A weekend project will cause drivers some issues. MoDOT will close the Buck O'Neil Bridge and multiple ramps at midnight Friday.

MoDOT will spend the weekend doing multiple projects on and around the bridge.

It's a combination of site work, ground testing, joint replacement, tree and brush cleanup, along with removing some graffiti.

There is a small window for crews to work-- almost 48 hours. So be warned and be prepared.

This is a list of the ramps and roads impacted by this project.

Southbound I-35 Closures

Ramp from WB I-70 to SB I-35

Ramp from 5th St./Independence Ave. to SB I-35

Ramp from EB I-70 to SB I-35

Ramp from SB I-35 to 12th St.

Ramp from SB I-35 to EB I-670

Northbound I-35 Closures

NB I-35 closure at I-670 Interchange

Ramp from WB I-670 to NB I-35

Ramp from 12th St. to NB I-35

Ramp from NB I-35 to Buck O’Neil Bridge (169 Highway)

Various Closures