Pedestrian injured after being hit by car on Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a car while they were trying to cross Shawnee Mission Parkway.

According to Shawnee police, around 6:30 Friday night, the pedestrian was trying to cross Shawnee Mission Parkway near Flint when they were struck by a vehicle traveling south.

The severity of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time. Police have not released any additional information about the driver of the vehicle or the pedestrian.

This story is developing and will be updated.