Police investigating homicide after man found dead in house in KC’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a home Friday.

Police said at about 6:30 p.m. officers were sent to Winchester Avenue and E. 12th Terrace for a reported ambulance call of an unknown nature.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a home. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Investigators said the death appeared suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and police are still investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

