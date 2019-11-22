Police searching for suspect near I-29 and N. Oak Trafficway, causing traffic backups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a suspect Friday night in the Northland near Interstate 29 and North Oak Trafficway.

The pursuit is causing major traffic backups in both directions on the interstate as of 7:30 p.m.

Officials say police began chasing a person they believe is a homicide suspect just after 6:30 p.m. near 48th Street and North Cleveland. KCPD eventually abandoned the chase when the driver refused to pull over.

Later, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit. The driver headed north on southbound lanes of I-29 before eventually running off the highway at I-29 and North Oak Trafficway.

The suspect ran away, and police have not been able to make contact with him yet to positively ID the person. Officers are searching the area.

