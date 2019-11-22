Quindaro Elementary School surprised with $7,000 check from Mahomes’ foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to give back to the community through his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

After awarding $15,000 to Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, the district announced nearly half of the funds will go directly to Quindaro Elementary School.

The surprise was announced during a school assembly Friday morning.

"It’s a pure appreciation from my heart to his," Quindaro Principal Stacey Chatmon said. "I just want to say to him thank you because [the money] did not have to come out of his pocket or do any of the things he is doing, going our students the opportunity and affording our students an opportunity to learn."

Born and raised in KCK, Chatmon is instrumental in the change now recognized at the school. She, along with her staff, are working to rewrite the past stigmas of failing students and defy odds for the low income and neighborhood youth.

“I’m excited because, normally, people don’t really acknowledge Quindaro Elementary School," Chatmon said. "They usually associate our school with kids out on the street and things of that nature, but our kids want the same opportunity as other students across the nation. They just want to be educated. They just want to be structured, want to be loved, want somebody to be there with compassion and show them there is a way out of everything that they are going through."

Chatmon said they plan to use the funds for tutoring and different enrichment and STEM programs at the school.

The remaining $8,000 will be used by the district as scholarship funds for seniors.

