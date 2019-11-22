Snow and ice cause dangerous travel conditions in parts of Kansas, 2 deadly crashes reported

WICHITA, Kan. — Icy roads are causing crashes across much of Kansas, including two deadly wrecks.

Slick roads were common across central and western Kansas on Friday, creating black ice that caused dozens of accidents and several injuries.

Trooper Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol says two people died in central Kansas. A woman was killed on U.S. 183 in Rush County when she lost control of her car, which spun and struck a jeep.

In Reno County, a Buhler teacher died in a crash.

Gardner says bridges and overpasses are particularly treacherous. He urged motorists to avoid travel if possible. For those who must get out, he urged them to wear seatbelts, slow down on bridges and overpasses, and leave extra room between cars.

