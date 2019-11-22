× Troy Schulte resigns as KC manager, expecting job as Jackson County Administrator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte is leaving his post a few months early, likely heading to a new role in Jackson County.

Schulte previously announced in September that he would retire at the end of February when his contract ended.

But the city said Friday that Schulte has submitted his resignation letter to the mayor and city council. His final day in the role will be Dec. 2.

City leaders said in a news release that they expect the Jackson County government will hire Schulte soon as their new county administrator.

It’s a new role for the county, and as of Monday, legislators were still ironing out the job description and other contract details. The position and Schulte’s hiring have not been voted on and finalized yet.

At Monday’s Jackson County Legislature meeting, Schulte said he’s taken on some huge projects at City Hall, and he feels he’s well equipped to navigate the rocky waters between Jackson County Executive Frank White and lawmakers.

“I am looking forward to tackling several major challenges for Jackson County,” Schulte said. “The County Administrator position provides an opportunity to continue my public service in a new role, and I appreciate the confidence shown by the County Legislators and County Executive.”

Schulte has worked for the city for more than two decades, including 10 years as city manager.

“I thank Troy for his decades of service to our city,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the news release. “The impact of his work will be felt for generations.”