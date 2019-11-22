TV stations across the country share well wishes for Nick Vasos after sick day email sent to entire company

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have good news to share, Nick Vasos is doing well and is expected to be back to work soon.
But since the entire country has learned that he was out sick Friday, the get well soon messages have been pouring into the news room.
If you haven’t heard by now, Vasos attempted to email the bosses to let them know he needed to take Friday off, but instead he accidentally emailed the entire company–nearly 200 TV stations–and the entire company responded.
Nexstar, FOX4’s parent company, eventually put a stop to the email thread, but #PrayersForNick was already trending.
They can take away our emails, but they can't take away our #PrayersForNick https://t.co/jrXGnoG1iS—
Sam waiting for Destry's Thanksgiving (@Holtzue) November 22, 2019
Even the FOX4 family got in on #PrayersForNick and set up a makeshift vigil on his desk.
Shortly after noticing that he was trending online, Vasos offered some good advice on Twitter to the entire company and anyone who decides to call in sick.
Probably the funniest part of the mishap is that no one at FOX4 got any of the emails.
Southwest did offer Vasos round trip tickets to Las Vegas when he feels better, but he has politely declined.