Tyrann Mathieu and fiancée welcome baby girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and fiancée, Sydni, welcomed a baby girl into the world Thursday.

Mathieu alluded to the news on Twitter Thursday morning then later confirmed it to FOX4.

THANK YOU GOD!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 21, 2019

The couple already has one son together, Tyrann Mathieu Jr.

Shortly after welcoming his new daughter into the world Mathieu was meeting with members of the Kansas City community then handed out 320 turkeys in an event he called Tyrann's Turkeys.

Then he showed up at teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies gala.