1 dead, 1 injured after police find 2 people shot in Wendy's parking lot in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Wendy’s and Sinclair gas station.

Police found both of them shot inside of a Subaru Legacy at 3803 Truman Road near the Save-A-Lot.

Officials told FOX4 that the shooter killed the person he was with and then attempted suicide.

Police have taken the suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Responders believe the crime was contained to these two individuals.

Police have not released any names or motives at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.