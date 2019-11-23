× 1 dead after shooting in Kansas City neighborhood near Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a residential area near Longview Lake.

Police were dispatched at 8:37 a.m. Nov. 23 on a shooting call to 7918 E. 117th Street, according to a press release from the Kansas City Police Department. When they got there, they found a person who matched the description they were given of the suspect.

Officials said they arrested the suspect, but the shooting victim was not there. Police have not released the suspects name pending charges.

Police found out that the victim, Lewis Benson, 49, transported himself to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses and the suspect. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for any tip leading to an arrest.