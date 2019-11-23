× KC Forum: FISH, Alphapointe and Chimney Safety

2019-40

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning called KC Forum. It airs on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30am to 7. This week we learn about a non-profit called FISH which work to help veterans. Alphapointe works to help people who are visually impaired find jobs and help with other issues they may have. Glen Simmons is an expert in chimney safety and he has tips to help keep people safe.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com