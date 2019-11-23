KC Forum: FISH, Alphapointe and Chimney Safety
2019-40
I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning called KC Forum. It airs on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30am to 7. This week we learn about a non-profit called FISH which work to help veterans. Alphapointe works to help people who are visually impaired find jobs and help with other issues they may have. Glen Simmons is an expert in chimney safety and he has tips to help keep people safe.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com