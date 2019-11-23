× KC Forum: Health Clinics, Nova Center and Brain Surgery

2019-42 . I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning called KC Forum. It airs on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30am to 7. This week’s show examines what a young father of three is going through as he battles a brain tumor. The Nova Center has been helping the community for decades and we learn about the good work they do. Partners in Primary Care offer health clinics as well as community activity centers.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com