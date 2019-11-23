× KC Forum: Heroes, Veterans and Swope Health

2019-41

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning called KC Forum. It airs on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30am to 7. The Swope Health services offers health care to the city’s underserved. We find out how a local non-profit presented a service dog to a female veteran. We also learn about Hold Em For Heroes. https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/2019-41.mp3

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com