KC Forum: Heroes, Veterans and Swope Health

Posted 8:33 am, November 23, 2019, by

2019-41
I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning called KC Forum. It airs on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30am to 7. The Swope Health services offers health care to the city’s underserved. We find out how a local non-profit presented a service dog to a female veteran. We also learn about Hold Em For Heroes.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

