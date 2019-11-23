× Motorcycle officer injured while attempting a stop in Kansas City after cut off by other car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police officer is in the hospital after an attempted stop ended in a crash with an unrelated car on Saturday.

Accident investigators and traffic enforcement officials responded to the crash 97th Street and Jarboe sometime before 2:15 p.m.

Police told FOX4 on the scene that the officer was pulling over a speeding vehicle when the accident happened. Public information officer Tim Hernandez confirmed that the officer was on a police-marked Kansas City Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycle and was using both visual and audible emergency equipment.

The officer was in the process of passing a Honda Accord when the driver of the car turned left across the path of the officer. The motorcycle then hit the driver’s door of the Honda.

Police told FOX4 on the scene the officer’s leg was injured, possibly resulting in a broken ankle. However, officials have not specified the officer’s exact injuries. Hernandez confirmed the officer was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Kansas City, was not injured.

Police did not release any information about any charges.