Wild driver rams Lenexa police resulting in officer-involved shooting, chase and 3-vehicle crash

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A person has been arrested after fleeing police by ramming a patrol car, prompting an officer-involved shooting, a car chase and, eventually a 3-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Lenexa police were investigating what they called a suspicious vehicle around 83rd and Pflumm Road at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a statement from public relations officer Danny Chavez. When police were near the vehicle, the driver rammed into a parked patrol car and struck an officer, fleeing the scene.

The officer shot at the driver before the driver was able to get away. Investigators later found that a bullet had struck the driver in the hand.

Soon afterward, the driver's vehicle was spotted in Shawnee, and officers attempted to stop it. However, the vehicle was able to get away again.

However, the driver eventually crashed at the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road. At least three vehicles, including a silver sedan, a black van and a silver truck were damaged in the crash. The driver was in the silver sedan. Police did not say how the crash happened.

However, eye witness Robert Pastinack, who sent video into FOX4 said cars began moving through a fresh green light when the silver car ran through the intersection and smashed into the two other vehicles.

Prastinack said officers arrived shortly after with their weapons drawn. In the video, you can see officers holding down who Prastinack said was the driver police were chasing.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the hospital, according to the statement. The driver's identity has not been released pending official charges.

The Lenexa officer who was struck by the suspect vehicle did not sustain serious injuries, according to the statement.

It's unclear why police were investigating the vehicle in the first place.

The incident is under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.