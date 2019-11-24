Alex Gordon trades autographs for donations to local domestic violence organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Give a donation and get an autograph from Alex Gordon and Ian Kennedy in exchange. Not a bad deal for Kansas City Royals fans at The Village of Mission Farms on Sunday.

"We had to wait, but it was worth it. Anytime you get a chance to see the Royals, it's good.," Royals fan, Roland Sneed said.

Both players on hand to sign some memorabilia and smile for the camera.

"It's always a great thing to be able to do that. Donate to a nice charity like this," Royals fan, Travis Miller said.

People donating everything from paper towels,Kleenex, gift cards and baby wipes to Safehome.

The organization helps victims of domestic violence. It's something near to both Alex and Jamie Gordons` hearts, as the've partnered with the group for several years.

"Domestic violence is super important to both of us. It's important to him as an athlete and a male to be involved speaking out against domestic violence as well," Alex's wife, Jamie Gordon said.

In this giving season, Alex Gordon is using his large platform to not only help domestic violence victims, but to also raise awareness on the matter.

"It's just the way you should treat people in general. We're on a big stage and a big pedestal. We need to show our support to things like this," Alex Gordon said.