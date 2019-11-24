Garry’s Forecast: Quiet weekend, slow warming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures in the 60s made Sunday feel great for a late November day! We'll get pretty close to that tomorrow with a north breeze in the afternoon. Tuesday brings a series of fronts which look to usher in some colder air and rain. Right now, it looks as if we're mainly on the rain side of this. That won't be the case the further north and west you go, so plan your travel accordingly.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

