Mayor Quinton Lucas, KC police chief head to Jefferson City to address crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crime is a topic across the entire state of Missouri.

Local and state leaders are meeting, once again, to discuss news ways to tackle the problem.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is heading to Jefferson City Monday to address crime along with Governor Mike Parson and KC Police Chief Rick Smith.

During his first town hall meeting on November 16, Lucas shared his optimism for growing relationship.

"I've gotten to build a good relationship both with our governor, our state legislature, and so, you know, I'm hopeful that they'll hear us out, hear what some of the challenges we have are," Lucas said.

The mayor of St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia will also be in attendance, along with each city's police chief.

This is the first time the group will collectively meet along with law enforcement.

Parson has spoken publicly about his commitment at working with local and federal partners in reducing crime within the state.

In St. Louis, the governor has sent highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis as part of an effort to fight a surge of violent crime.

At this time, there is no plan for similar action in Kansas City.

Interested in new ideas, Lucas says reducing crime is still one of his top priorities.

"My office has taken some important steps already to try and reduce gun crime in our city, we'll continue to take those. Frankly, it takes more than just a few laws about guns though. It actually takes a lot of community involvement or engagement, the type that hopefully we get," Lucas said.

Missouri currently holds three spots on the top 15 most violent cities in the nation, per capita basis.

Those cities are St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The 30-minute meeting will be held at the state capitol in Jefferson City, Monday, November 25.