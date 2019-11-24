More than 100 metro churches come together to help congregants lower financial debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Margin KC began 10 weeks ago with more than 100 Kansas City Churches coming together with a series of sermons designed to help congregants reduce their financial debt.

This week, the program concludes with some pretty incredible numbers. According to surveys conducted by Margin KC, nearly $18 million in personal debt was paid off in the 10 weeks since the program began. That included debt from credit cards and personal, student and car loans.

At Westside Family Church in Lenexa, church-goers responded with a special Thanksgiving offering.

J.R. Kindred and his family cut expenses, picked up extra jobs and paid off $87,000 in debt over four years using the Financial Peace model that Margin KC teaches.

“We did change our habits on how we spend,” Kindred said. “We were wasting two to three hundred dollars eating out on top of the food we already bought for home. It was really just a mindset change that really put a name to every dollar that we brought in. And God has blessed over time and our income has increased as well. Being disciplined with a little gave us blessing with more.”

Kindred tells FOX4 his family is now in a position to help others.

According to Margin KC, more than 70% of those involved reported a reduction in financial stress and a greater sense of gratitude.

About 4,000 people participated in the 10 week program.